Broadway is set to welcome “The Queen of Versailles,” officially slated for its premiere in the 2025-2026 season.

“The Queen of Versailles” began its journey toward Broadway with a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, where it started performances on July 16. The show officially opened in Boston on August 1, with the limited run continuing through August 25.

The show stars Kristin Chenoweth, a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress, in the lead role and will be produced by Bill Damaschke, Seaview, and Diva Worldwide Entertainment.

The production features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book penned by Lindsey Ferrentino. The musical will be directed by Michael Arden.

The musical is inspired by Lauren Greenfield’s 2012 documentary of the same name, which chronicled the lives of Jackie and David Siegel. Chenoweth will portray Jackie Siegel, a former beauty queen who embarks on a quest to build the largest and most extravagant single-family home in America, modeled after the Palace of Versailles.

In a statement, the producers expressed their excitement about the show’s progress and its future on Broadway.

“The entire ‘Queen of Versailles’ company is having an incredible time building this new original American musical with the gracious and arts-loving audiences in Boston,” they said. “We look forward to the journey ahead and bringing this story to Broadway in the 2025-2026 season.”

Theatergoers can stay up-to-date on the latest Broadway announcements by visiting the “The Queen of Versailles” official website. Tickets for the pre-Broadway engagement can be found below:

The Queen of Versailles Tickets

The Queen of Versailles tickets at MEGAseats

The Queen of Versailles tickets at queenofversaillesmusical.com

The Queen of Versailles tickets at StubHub

The Queen of Versailles tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

The Queen of Versailles tickets at Vivid Seats