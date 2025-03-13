Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ to Welcome Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is getting ready for the stage, marking Broadway her debut in the revival of “Chicago.”

Graham will step into the role of Roxie Hart for a limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre from April 15 through May 25.

The supermode expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity, sharing:

“I’m honored to make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart,” Graham said. “I’m deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with this incredible company.”

Graham joins a talented cast that currently includes Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Rema Webb as Matron “Mama” Morton, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The production, which began as an Encores! concert at City Center, has become the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Over its 28-year tenure, “Chicago” has reached over 35,000 performances worldwide in 38 countries and more than 34 million audience members.

Theatergoers looking to see Graham on stage can purchase their tickets through resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club. For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Chicago” musical website.