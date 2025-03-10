Michael Maliakel to Join Broadway’s ‘The Great Gatsby’

Broadway’s “The Great Gatsby” is getting ready to welcome a new cast member to its stage.

Michael Maliakel, best known for his portrayal of the title character in “Aladdin,” will step into the role of Nick Carraway later this month. His Broadway return is set for March 31 at the Broadway Theatre, where he will take over from Noah J. Ricketts.

Alongside Maliakel’s arrival, the production will welcome several new ensemble members. Nathaniel Hunt, Chase Peacock, Preston Taylor, and Chase Maxwell are all set to join the show.

As these new faces step in, several original cast members will take their final bows on March 30. Ricketts will exit alongside Raymond Edward Baynard and Pascal Pastrana. Additionally, John Zdrojeski, who has been portraying Tom Buchanan, and Sara Chase, who plays Myrtle Wilson, will also depart.

Beginning March 31, Linedy Genao will step into the role of Myrtle Wilson, while Austin Colby will take over as Tom Buchanan.

These changes come shortly after “The Great Gatsby” welcomed two other high-profile stars. Ryan McCartan recently joined as Jay Gatsby, while Sarah Hyland took on the role of Daisy Buchanan.

Notably, the musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s literary classic is set to launch a North American tour beginning in early 2026 and travel to more than 50 cities across the U.S.

For additional details and casting information, theatergoers can visit the musical’s official website.