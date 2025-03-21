Capitol Hill Block Party Unveils 2024 Lineup Featuring Thundercat, Porter Robinson

Seattle’s Capitol Hill Block Party is making its return this summer, slated for July 19 to 20.

The two-day festival will take over the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, bringing Grammy-winning artist Thundercat, electronic music powerhouse Porter Robinson to the stage.

Other notable artists set to perform are DJ Pee .Wee, the turntable alias of Anderson .Paak, 100 gecs, Slayyyter, The Dare and Jordan Ward.

This year’s edition of the festival will feature 45 performances spread across more than seven stages, including three expansive outdoor stages and sets at some of Capitol Hill’s most popular venues, such as Neumos, Barboza, Cha Cha, Wild Rose, and Havana.

The event is organized by Daydream State, the Seattle-based promotion company. In a statement, Evan Johnson, senior vice president of Daydream State shared, “As a pillar of Seattle’s thriving creative landscape, Capitol Hill Block Party continues to highlight the lasting vibrancy of music, art, and expression that defines the city’s cultural heartbeat,” said Johnson.

“We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of bringing together diverse communities to celebrate talent and discovery.”

Beyond the music, Capitol Hill Block Party aims to support and elevate local arts and culture, incorporating community-driven activities like the Capitol Hill Art Walk and the Battle on the Block skate competition.

| READ: Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025 |

“Each year, our team works tirelessly to put on a community-centric event that helps foster the Pacific Northwest’s energized and resilient entertainment economy,” said Jason Lajeunesse, CEO and founder of Daydream State.

“As we take steps to evolve this important music and arts platform, our goal is to continue offering the best possible festival experience for our guests, fans, neighborhood venues, and businesses.”

Notably, for the first time in its history, Capitol Hill Block Party will be shifting to a 21+ event. Tickets to this year’s event are set to go on sale starting March 21 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit capitolhillblockparty.com.

A complete artist lineup can be found below:

2025 Capitol Hill Block Party Lineup