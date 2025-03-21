Acid Bath, Blood Incantation to Headline 2025 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Denver

The annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest is returning to Denver this December, featuring metal heavyweights Acid Batch and Blood Incantation.

The festival is set to take place from December 5 to 6 at the Fillmore Auditorium. Blood Incantation, hailing from Denver, will return to their hometown to headline the festival on Friday’s edition of the festival — marking their first local show in two yeas. Acid Bath will follow on Sunday. The full band and beer lineup has not been revealed at this time.

Additionally, a pre-festival show is slated to go down on Thursday, December 4 — with a lineup to be announced in the coming weeks — at Ratio Beerworks on Larimer Street, exclusively for three-day pass holders.

| READ: Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025 |

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. MT here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The sludge-metal icons of Acid Bath just reunited for their first round of shows in 28 years. Alongside Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, Acid Bath will also appear at Aftershock, Louder Than Life, and Sonic Temple festivals, while also headlining various one-off shows in New Orleans, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles.

Blood Incantation just dropped the LP Absolute Elsewhere in 2024.