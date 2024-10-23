Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple festival has revealed its full lineup for the 2025 edition, featuring a stacked lineup of rock and metal heavyweights, including the reunited Linkin Park, Metallica, Rob Zombie, Korn, Incubus, Alice in Chains, Bad Omens, and Three Days Grace from May 8 to 11 at the Historic Crew Stadium.

Korn is set to kick-off the four-day event on Thursday with a headlining performance. Throughout the day, Bad Omens and Three Days Grace — which will now feature original frontman Adam Gontier — are set to perform, as well as Motionless in White, Poppy, Killswitch Engage, Jinjer, and Ministry.

Metallica will headline Friday’s show, featuring performances throughout the day from Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, mastodon, Acid Bath, Cannibal Corpse, Hatebreed, and White Chapel. Linkin Park, who just reunited earlier this year with the addition of vocalist Emily Armstrong, is set to take the stage Saturday alongside Incubus, I Prevail, Bullet for My Valentine, grandson, Crossfade, and Underoath.

On Sunday, Metallica will take the stage again, but promise two separate sets with “no repeats.” They’ll be joined by Alice In Chains, Chevelle, Ice Nine Kills, Hollywood Undead, Arch Enemy, GWAR, and Power Trip.

Other acts performing throughout the weekend include metalcore’s Asking Alexandria, Escape the Fate, ERRA, Fame on Fire, Of Mice & Men, Fit For a King, and The Plot In You. Rock icons of Jimmy Eat World, and Silverstein will appear, as well as metal’s As I Lay Dying, The Black Dahlia Murder, Fit For An Autopsy, From Ashes to New, and Peelingflesh.

Danny Wimmer, founder of the festival’s production company Danny Wimmer Presents, said that each year, they ask fans who they’d like to see play Sonic Temple, and “the answer this year was clear — Metallica!”

“We’ve been trying to get Metallica to Sonic Temple for the last five years, and are ready to bring two nights of Metallica to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio next May,” Wimmer said. “This is just the start; we’ll have more than 100 bands playing across 4 stages for 4 days, including Rob Zombie and Alice in Chains in direct support for Metallica. We’re so excited about this lineup that we’ll be announcing artists daily for the next month, so there’s a lot for fans to look forward to.”

While Metallica was originally set to headline the festival in 2020, those plans were ruined amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s lineup featured performances from Disturbed, Misfits, Pantera, and Slipknot.

Find various ticketing options for Sonic Temple below:

