Louder Than Life 2025: Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Bring Me The Horizon

Louder Than Life, dubbed America’s loudest rock & metal festival, is “disturbing the peace in 2025” with its largest lineup to-date.

The 11th edition of the festival is set to take over the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center from September 18 to 21 in Louisville. As previously announced, the metal legends of Slayer will return to the event to kick-off the weekend for a headlining set on Thursday alongside newly-announced shock-rock icon Rob Zombie, who will perform Astro-Creep: 2000 in honor of the albums’ 25th anniversary. Thursday will also see performances from groove metal’s Lamb of God, glam-rocker Marilyn Manson, deathcore group Lorna Shore, pop-punk’s The Story So Far, and metalcore’s From Ashes to New.

Friday’s bill is topped by the metalheads of Avenged Sevenfold, alongside rising alt-metal stars of Sleep Token, the pop-punkers All Time Low, progressive-metal’s Dream Theater, and the hardcore/heavy metal band Hatebreed. Saturday will follow with the rock icons of Deftones, as well as metalcore’s Bad Omens, thrash-metal’s Trivium, hip-hop group Cypress Hill, and the reunited post-hardcore group Chiodos.

The Oliver Sykes-fronted metalcore group Bring Me The Horizon is set to round-out the weekend on Sunday alongside goth-rock’s Evanescene, hardcore punk’s Knocked Loose, the reunited rockers of Three Days Grace, hip-hop duo $uicideboy$, nu-metal and emo rock’s Flyleaf reunited with Lacey Sturm, heavy metal’s Bruce Dickinson, and metalcore’s The Dillinger Escape Plan.

Other notable acts performing throughout the weekend include the rockers of Hinder, Stone Temple Pilots, Pvris, Machine Head, Queensryche, and the reunited Crossfade, as well as the pop-punkers of Neck Deep, State Champs, Catch Your Breath, Bilmuri, Hawthorne Heights, Story of the Year, Sleep Theory, Hot Milk, Attack Attack!, and Escape The Fate.

Heavy music will take the forefront with metalcore’s Wage War, I Prevail, Dayseeker, Of Mice & Men, blessthefall, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, We Came As Romans, and Counterparts, along with the metalheads of Testament, Kublai Khan TX, Cannibal Corpse, Spiritbox, Exodus, Spineshank, Dragonforce, Scowl, Gideon, Landmvrks, Thrown, and Woe, Is Me.

12 Stones, Guilt Trip, Gates to Hell, Uncured, Big Ass Truck, If Not For Me, The Haunt, Violent Vira, and Picturesque are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

This year’s edition of Louder Than Life marks the largest lineup in the history of Danny Wimmer Presents. Fans can look forward to reunions from acts like Acid Bath, Chiodos, Crossfade, It Dies Today, Letlive., Slayer, Snot, and Winds of Plague, as well as farewell shows from RA and Insane Clown Posse. It also marks Avenged Sevenfold’s only U.S. headlining show of the year, DOWN’s first time back in Kentucky in 10 years, and Rev Theory’s first show since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut Truth is Currency.

Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents said that “Louder Than Life has always been about showcasing the future of rock and heavy music while honoring the legends who paved the way.”

“Bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, I Prevail, Slaughter To Prevail, Lorna Shore, Wage War, Dayseeker, and Knocked Loose aren’t just performing—they’re defining the next generation of headliners,” Wimmer said. “At the same time, pioneers like Slayer, Deftones, A Perfect Circle, and Avenged Sevenfold have set the standard, proving that this music is always evolving. This is where the past, present, and future of heavy music collide.”

Four-day and single GA, VIP, and “Angel’s Envy Top Shelf” passes are currently on sale via the festival’s official website. There are options for glamping and RVs, as well as regular car and tent camping passes. Fans can also look out for resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

David S. Beck, president & CEO of Kentucky Venues, noted in a statement that Louder Than Life “will bring electrifying beats and bold bites to the Commonwealth.“

“As one of the nation’s largest and most celebrated music festivals, it continues to grow at the Kentucky Exposition Center, solidifying its place as a uniquely Kentucky experience and a must-visit event,” Beck said.

Find the full Louder Than Life lineup below: