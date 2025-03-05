Acid Bath Reveals U.S. Reunion Shows, Festival Appearances

ConcertsOlivia Perreault22 minutes ago

Sludge metal pioneers Acid Bath are making a long-awaited return with their newly announced U.S. tour dates. The tour, which kicks off in April, will see the band performing at a mix of club venues and major festivals across the country.

The trek begins with a pair of shows at The Fillmore in New Orleans on April 25 and April 30 before the band heads to high-profile festival slots at Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. Acid Bath will also headline venues such as the Brooklyn Paramount and the Hollywood Palladium, with additional dates in Mansfield, OH, and Los Angeles, CA.

An artist presale for the Brooklyn show is currently underway using the code NEWDEATH25 via Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other dates are available through the band’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites here: Acid Bath Tickets

Formed in the early 1990s, Acid Bath gained cult status with their fusion of sludge, doom, and death metal influences. Their albums When the Kite String Pops and Paegan Terrorism Tactics remain highly regarded in the underground metal scene. Though the band disbanded in the late ‘90s, their legacy has endured, making this tour a landmark moment for longtime fans.

Acid Bath U.S. Tour 2025 Dates

DateVenue and City
04/25/2025The Fillmore – New Orleans, LA
04/30/2025The Fillmore – New Orleans, LA
05/09/2025Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival – Columbus, OH
05/17/2025Welcome to Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL
07/09/2025Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival – Mansfield, OH
07/11/2025Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
08/22/2025Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
08/28/2025Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
09/20/2025Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY

