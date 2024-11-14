North America’s largest rock festival Welcome to Rockville is returning to Daytona Beach, Florida next year with a stacked lineup of rock and metal icons.

The festival is set to take place from May 15 to 17, 2025 at the Daytona International Speedway. The 14th edition will see the rockers of Shinedown kicking-off the festival on Thursday alongside Rob Zombie and 3 Doors Down, followed by punk-rock legends Green Day headlining Friday night with performances from Alice In Chains and Good Charlotte. The newly reunited Linkin Park will take over Saturday with Incubus and pop-punk’s Pierce The Veil, while nu-metal’s Korn will close out the weekend Sunday, featuring rising metalcore favorites Bad Omens and industrial metal star Marilyn Manson.

Throughout the weekend, fans can also look forward to performances from metalcore’s Beartooth, ERRA, Fit For A King, Motionless In White, I Prevail, Sleep Theory, Asking Alexandria, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dayseeker, as well as pop-punk’s Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Set It Off, and blessthefall.

Metal groups Knocked Loose, Jinjer, Testament, Kublai Khan TX, Whitechapel, The Acacia Strain, and Incendiary are also set to take the stage, as well as early 2000’s rock favorites Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Bullet for My Valentine, Halestorm, and Saving Abel. Other notable acts include the reunited Crossfade, the controversial As I Lay Dying, and rising pop-punk/indie-alternative act BILMURI.

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said that “Rockville always delivers a high level of electric energy in the fan friendly festival atmosphere.”

“Rockville will yet again continue its tradition of hosting top-tier bands in rock, metal, and alternative genres,” Kelleher said. “All will take place inside the iconic Daytona International Speedway, which packed the house during the 2024 Rolex 24 in January, a sold-out DAYTONA 500, an action-packed Bike Week with DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, finishing with the penultimate Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August.”

Single Day General Admission, VIP, and Daytona Owners Club passes are now on sale, as well as 4-day Weekend GA, VIP, and DOC passes via the festival’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club.

Find Welcome to Rockville’s full lineup below: