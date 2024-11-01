As I Lay Dying’s lineup has slowly been dwindling down as more members quit the band, and now, only vocalist Tim Lembesis remains following the departure of longtime member Phil Sgrosso.

The metalcore outfit just returned to the scene a few years ago as a full band following the incarceration of Lambesis, however, over the past week, three band members exited the group. Bassist/clean vocalist Ryan Neff was the first to announce his departure last weekend, and less than a week later, guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce followed suit.

AILD’s European tour has reportedly been cancelled, according to some of the venues on their planned trek. The band has not commented on any of the departures, nor cancelled tour dates. The tour would have followed the release their fourth LP, Through Storms Ahead, due November 15.

On Thursday, Sgrosso — who has been with the band from 2003 to 2013 and then again in 2018 through present day — released a statement, thanking everyone for their patience “as I took time to gather my thoughts before speaking on the current state of As I Lay Dying.”

“With recent events, including the departure of band members and the cancellation of our European tour ahead of a new album release, it’s clear we’re in a difficult and serious situation,” Sgrosso said. “Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally, or professionally.

“After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I’ve realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space. For those reasons, I feel it’s in my best interest to completely distance myself, both creatively and personally, from As I Lay Dying.”

Sgosso went on to note that he shares “my full support for Ryan, Ken, and Nick, who made the choice to step away recently” and “I’m grateful for our accomplishments and friendship over the past 3 years.”

After 21 years with the band, he said that “it does not sit well with me to leave or abandon what I’ve considered to be my ‘life’s work,'” however, he said “I believe that with the right adjustments and restructuring, our music can continue to thrive and explore new possibilities in a healthier environment.”

“Over time, As I Lay Dying has been held back by dysfunction, and I feel that it’s no longer my responsibility to bear that burden,” Sgrosso said.

This won’t be the last of Sgrosso in the music scene. He concluded his statement on an uplifting note, writing that he’s “looking forward to putting my energy and creativity into new, more positive ventures in the near future.”

Find his full statement below:

Sgrosso’s departure means that As I Lay Dying only consists of Lambesis — who has not commented on the band, nor anyone quitting at this time. A week ago, the band posted an update to social media, noting that “we are still sorting through details of what is going on within AILD and will have more details for you soon.”

AILD has received harsh criticism since their return to the music scene, as Lambesis served two and a half years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his now ex-wife.

Upon his return, Lambesis released a letter, apologizing for his “appalling actions” to his ex-wife, children, and fans. He explained that there is “no defense” for what he did, and he continues to look back at the person he became “with as much disdain as many of you likely do.”

“To the people who looked up to me as an artist, I let you down in so many ways,” he stated in the letter. “I tried to show my best side to the public, while feeding an ugly growing monster behind closed doors. I wrote lyrics about the person I wanted to be rather than the person that I was. I was living a life that lacked empathy and viewed everything through a self-motivated lens.”