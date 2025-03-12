Deftones Announce Additional 2025 North American Tour Dates

Deftones have revealed an expansive 2025 tour that includes arena stops in North America and a summer run of European festival appearances.

The new shows are slated for August 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and runs through September 17 in Kansas City, Missouri. The additional 14-dates include stops in cities such as Minneapolis, Montreal, Cleveland, Buffalo and Denver.

✦ North America Pt. 2 ✦

Phantogram and IDLES on select dates

+ The Barbarians of California Our pre-sale opens this Thursday, 3/13, at 10AM local time. Sign up for our newsletter to get first access to tickets and VIP at https://t.co/yeIiltOOmu. General on-sale is Monday,… pic.twitter.com/zgudWKTHdg — Deftones (@deftones) March 12, 2025

The current run will see Deftones perform tonight, March 12, in Austin at Moody Center. The band will then continue to swing through Texas, followed by stops in states such as Georgia, Florida and Philadelphia.

Their U.S. run will end in April at Newark’s Prudential Center before they head overseas. Deftones will return for late-summer and early-fall shows, wrapping up at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento in October.

Highlights of the North American route include a co-headlining appearance with System of a Down in Toronto on September 3 and 5, as well as festival slots at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees and Louisville’s Louder Than Life. Deftones will be joined by The Mars Volta, Fleshwater, Phantogram, The Barbarians of California, IDLES, and others on various legs of the tour.

Presale for the new dates is set for March 13 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale following March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, fans can visit the band’s official website.

Concertgoers can also find seats on the secondary market, including Deftones Tickets on Ticket Club, where members save by avoiding the service fees charged on most other ticketing platforms.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Deftones 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 03/12 Moody Center – Austin, TX 03/13 Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX 03/15 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX 03/16 Toyota Center – Houston, TX 03/18 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA 03/20 Kia Center – Orlando, FL 03/22 Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL 03/24 Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC 03/26 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN 03/28 Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN 03/29 Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH 03/31 United Center – Chicago, IL 04/01 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI 04/03 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY 04/04 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA 04/06 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC 04/08 TD Garden – Boston, MA 04/09 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ 06/13 Primavera Sound Porto – Porto, PT 06/13-15 Best Kept Secret Festival – Hilvarenbeek, NL 06/17 Carroponte – Milan, IT 06/18 Halle 622 – Zurich, CH 06/20 Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, DE 06/21 Hurricane Festival – Scheeßel, DE 06/22 Southside Festival – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE 06/24 The Piece Hall – Halifax, UK 06/26 Eden Project – Saint Austell, UK 06/28 Glastonbury Festival – Pilton, UK 06/29 Crystal Palace Park – London, UK 07/02 Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, DK 07/03 Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, BE 07/04 Main Square Festival – Arras, FR 08/22 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC 08/24 Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB 08/25 Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB 08/27 Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB 08/29 Target Center – Minneapolis, MN 08/30 Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI 09/01 KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY 09/03 Rogers Stadium – Toronto, ON 09/05 Rogers Stadium – Toronto, ON 09/07 Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC 09/08 Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 09/10 Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH 09/11 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD 09/13 Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO 09/15 Ball Arena – Denver, CO 09/17 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO 09/19 Shaky Knees – Atlanta, GA 09/20 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY 10/03 Aftershock – Sacramento, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”