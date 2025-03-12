Deftones Announce Additional 2025 North American Tour Dates

Deftones have revealed an expansive 2025 tour that includes arena stops in North America and a summer run of European festival appearances.

The new shows are slated for August 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and runs through September 17 in Kansas City, Missouri. The additional 14-dates include stops in cities such as Minneapolis, Montreal, Cleveland, Buffalo and Denver.

The current run will see Deftones perform tonight, March 12, in Austin at Moody Center. The band will then continue to swing through Texas, followed by stops in states such as Georgia, Florida and Philadelphia.

Their U.S. run will end in April at Newark’s Prudential Center before they head overseas. Deftones will return for late-summer and early-fall shows, wrapping up at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento in October.

| RELATED: Aftershock 2025: blink-182, Deftones, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon

Highlights of the North American route include a co-headlining appearance with System of a Down in Toronto on September 3 and 5, as well as festival slots at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees and Louisville’s Louder Than Life. Deftones will be joined by The Mars Volta, Fleshwater, Phantogram, The Barbarians of California, IDLES, and others on various legs of the tour.

Presale for the new dates is set for March 13 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale following March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, fans can visit the band’s official website.

Concertgoers can also find seats on the secondary market, including Deftones Tickets on Ticket Club, where members save by avoiding the service fees charged on most other ticketing platforms.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Deftones 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
03/12Moody Center – Austin, TX
03/13Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX
03/15American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
03/16Toyota Center – Houston, TX
03/18State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
03/20Kia Center – Orlando, FL
03/22Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL
03/24Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
03/26Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
03/28Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN
03/29Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
03/31United Center – Chicago, IL
04/01Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
04/03Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
04/04Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
04/06Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
04/08TD Garden – Boston, MA
04/09Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
06/13Primavera Sound Porto – Porto, PT
06/13-15Best Kept Secret Festival – Hilvarenbeek, NL
06/17Carroponte – Milan, IT
06/18Halle 622 – Zurich, CH
06/20Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, DE
06/21Hurricane Festival – Scheeßel, DE
06/22Southside Festival – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE
06/24The Piece Hall – Halifax, UK
06/26Eden Project – Saint Austell, UK
06/28Glastonbury Festival – Pilton, UK
06/29Crystal Palace Park – London, UK
07/02Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, DK
07/03Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, BE
07/04Main Square Festival – Arras, FR
08/22Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
08/24Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB
08/25Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB
08/27Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB
08/29Target Center – Minneapolis, MN
08/30Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI
09/01KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY
09/03Rogers Stadium – Toronto, ON
09/05Rogers Stadium – Toronto, ON
09/07Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC
09/08Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
09/10Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH
09/11CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
09/13Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
09/15Ball Arena – Denver, CO
09/17T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
09/19Shaky Knees – Atlanta, GA
09/20Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY
10/03Aftershock – Sacramento, CA

