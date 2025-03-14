Fair Park Says OVG Should Fund Facilities Repairs

Texas Discovery Gardens officials and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department believe Oak View Group (OVG360), the private operator of Fair Park, should be responsible for more of the ongoing maintenance costs at the historic 277-acre property. The Gardens say they’ve already spent $700,000 on repairs to the nearly 90-year-old facility, with another $800,000 in improvements still needed.

In a statement, OVG360 acknowledged that many Fair Park facilities “require significant capital investment,” but said it has gone beyond its lease agreement “when resources have been available.” The company attributed the growing maintenance needs to a “funding gap” and said it continues working with the city on long-term solutions.

Executive Director Ron Natinsky, who took the reins at Texas Discovery Gardens nearly two years ago, said he was “stunned” by the number of necessary repairs discovered. The work spans everything from heating and cooling systems to lighting fixtures inside the space that showcases hundreds of butterfly species. “Right now, I think we’ve got it under control,” Natinsky said. “But how long do we wait for somebody to step up to the plate and help us?”

Natinsky, a former Dallas City Council member, maintains that Texas Discovery Gardens should not bear these costs alone, arguing OVG360 should fund more of the upkeep as the operator of Fair Park. “I grew up here, I’m a big fan of Fair Park,” he said. “I want this place to succeed.”

OVG and Fair Park have had a rocky stretch, as the use of funds by the entertainment venue management firm headed by ex-Ticketmaster CEO and mega-manager Irving Azoff and former AEG head Tim Lieweke has drawn headlines. The deal, which includes the management of the Cotton Bowl stadium, has been scrutinized for cost overruns and the alleged misuse of funds.

