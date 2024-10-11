Oak View Group, the for-profit company managing Dallas’ Fair Park, revealed earlier this week that its operating expenses are $2 million more than the park is expected to bring-in. Now, an accountant’s report claims that $5.7 million from private donors was used by Oak View Group’s OVG360 and the non-profit Fair Park First for operating expenses and unqualified projects, Fox4 reports.

According to the publication, this amount is about a third of the total money that was raised over the past six years since the city awarded the deal between Fair Park First and OVG 360. Dallas Parks and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal told Fox4 that the report is worse than he expected, in terms of the amount misspent and the total money raised to-date.

“What appalls me more is, you know, the blame game going on between Fair Park First and OVG,” Agarwal said. “They are treating it as if this is some Monopoly money. And that truly is baffling.”

Agarwal also pointed out that the total raised, $17 million, is far less that what the city was promised at $85 million, with $35 million for the community park.

Officials are opting for the city to overhaul the contract between OVG 360 and Fair Park First.

OVG General Manager Stacey Church told the city council last week that the company has been “saddled with inclement weather and emergency repairs,” causing them to “overspend.” Additionally, OVG360 pointed to the Cotton Bowl, as its renovations has hurt their revenue.

Greg O’Dell, OVG360 President, said Fair Park is short $3 million for the fiscal year of 2025, with most of that money relating to operating expenses. This means the organization might require a subsidy from the city, however, Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon told O’Dell “we have no money.”

While the stadium usually brings in $800,000 a year, questions remain regarding how that money is being spent. The council pointed to a whistleblower, who questioned if the donor funds were being used for operating expenses. On Wednesday, Fair Park submitted an audit, and a second audit by the city of Dallas is expected in the future. Executives from Oak View Group will return to the city for a full city council meeting next week.