Gene Simmons Postpones 17 Dates on 2025 Solo Tour

KISS rocker Gene Simmons has postponed 17 of the 26 dates on his upcoming solo run.

Simmons was set to kick-off the run on April 3 in Anaheim, however, the April shows and May gigs in Texas have been postponed “until early 2026.” The tour will now begin on May 2 in Peachtree City, Georgia, ending on May 15 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He’s also slated to perform in Sturgis, South Dakota this August.

While no specific reason was given for the postponement, Rock N Roll Experience noted in a Facebook post that “GS is ok; nothing wrong health-wise.” Ticketholders will receive a refund via point of purchase, and those who purchased VIP “bass experience” tickets should reach out to receive a refund, or can move the experience to another show date.

The postponement follows news that KISS are returning to the stage for a special performance in the Sin City this November, marking their first gig in two years since their farewell tour.

| READ: KISS Announces Vegas Show, First Gig in Two Years |

According to the group’s official website, KISS will perform an unmasked live show as a part of the three-day KISS Army Storms Vegas event, running from November 14 to 16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. A full schedule is set to be announced shortly, but for now, fans can expect a live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, as well as other special guests and activities.

Fans can sign up to receive more information about the Vegas show and tickets here.

Find Simmons’ full list of postponed and upcoming solo tour dates below: