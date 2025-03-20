Hozier, Blink-182, and LCD Soundsystem to Headline Sea.Hear.Now Festival

ConcertsVictoria Drum3 hours ago

The Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival is getting ready for its return to Asbury Park, NJ, on September 13 and 14. This year’s edition is set to feature Blink-182 and Hozier as headliners.

LCD Soundsystem, Alabama Shakes, ZZ Top, Remi Wolf, Royel Otis, and UB40 are just some of the names scheduled to share the stage with Hozier on Saturday. Joining Blink-182 on Sunday are artists such as Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Public Enemy, TV on the Radio, Hot Mulligan and more. 

Notably, a number of professional surfers will appear throughout the weekend. Some of the names include Landon McNamara, Cam Richards, Sam Hammer and Rob Kelly. 

In addition to headlining Sea.Hear.Now, Hozier is also set to perform at a number of festivals this year including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Minnesota Yacht Club. Meanwhile, Blink-182 is slated to headline Shaky Knees, Aftershock, and When We Were Young. 

| RELATED: Aftershock 2025: blink-182, Deftones, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon

For those looking to secure their spot to  Sea.Hear.Now, ticket sales will begin with a pre-sale on Friday, March 21st, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans must sign up through the festival’s official website to gain access to the early ticket release. If any passes remain after the pre-sale, a general on-sale will follow at 11 a.m. ET.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit seahearnowfestival.com

A complete lineup can be found below: 

Sea.Hear.Now 2025 Lineup 

Concerts

