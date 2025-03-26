Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Doja Cat Set to Headline Outside Lands 2025

Outside Lands is returning to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 8 to 10. The three-day festival will feature headlining sets from Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat.

Beyond the main headliners, the festival will feature performances from Vampire Weekend, Bleachers, Wallows, Glass Animals, Jamie xx, Gesaffelstein, and John Summit. Festivalgoers can also catch sets from Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Doechii, and Jorja Smith.

Additional artists set to take the stage include Thundercat, Julien Baker & TORRES, FINNEAS, Gracie Abrams, BigXthaPlug, and Ludacris. Big Freedia will also perform alongside the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, adding a unique flair to the festival’s diverse lineup.

Additionally, the festival’s dedicated electronic music space, SOMA, will make a return. This year’s SOMA roster includes DJ and producer Black Coffee, tech-house duo Walker & Royce, and house music mainstays Claude VonStroke, BLOND:ISH, Floating Points, and Dombresky.

Tickets for Outside Lands 2025 are set to go on sale March 26th at 10 a.m. PT through the festival’s official website.

Festivalgoers can find the complete Outside Lands 2025 lineup below:

Outside Lands Festival 2025