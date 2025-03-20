James Taylor-Inspired Musical in Development

James Taylor | Photo by Jay Godwin via Wikimedia Commons

A brand-new jukebox musical featuring songs by James Taylor is officially in development.

Titled “Fire & Rain” after one of Taylor’s hits, the production is being led by Pulitzer and Tony-winning playwright Tracy Letts writing the book and Tony-winning director David Cromer at the helm. The show is being produced by Gail Berman, Sam Feldman, Michael Gorfaine, and Jimmy Nederlander, alongside Frank Marshall and Jere Harris.

While details on the storyline remain under wraps, “Fire & Rain” is expected to be an original narrative woven around Taylor’s catalog of music. The “Carolina in My Mind” singer is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of all time, with a career spanning over five decades.

A six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has earned numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Medal of Arts.

Notably, Taylor’s music has made its way into theatrical productions before, with several of his songs featured in the 1978 musical “Working.” However, “Fire & Rain” will mark the first time an entire show has been built around his songbook.

At this stage, there is no official word on when or where “Fire & Rain” will make its debut.