Studio 54, the former New York City hotspot, took over the nightlife scene during the late ’70s disco dancing era in Manhattan. While the space has been transformed into a Broadway theater, the former nightclub’s memories will live on in a new Broadway musical.

The Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron-produced musical will be set in the ’70s, featuring a book by Chad Hodge and previously-written disco tunes.Sergio Trugillo will serve as director and choreographer, while Joanne Horowitz will act as the production’s consulting producer; Horowitz attended Studio 54’s nightclub opening and was a publicist for the venue during its operating years.

The show will follow the rise and fall of the discotheque — which was opened by German-born model Uva Harden in 1976 alongside entrepreneurs Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, who partnered with Harden in the nightclub’s operation.

At the time, Studio 54 featured a dance floor, balcony, and disco booth, as well as mirrors, light bars, and floating vinyl platforms. The ceiling featured a huge concave, which displayed different images, and a backlit moon and spoon became an icon symbol of the venue. Each night, the club averaged 2,000 guests, and while it was open to the public, admission was exclusive — based on celebrity status or attraction — at the venue’s discretion.

Over the years, Studio 54 housed guests like Andy Warhol, Woody Allen, Truman Capote, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Cher, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Farrah Fawcett, Frank Sinatra, and John Lennon. The club officially closed in 1980 before being turned into Roundabout Theatre at Studio 54 in 1998.

No date, casting, or other information regarding the musical has been announced at this time.