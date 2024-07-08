The iconic professional wrestler John Cena officially announced his retirement from the WWE, with select appearances over the next year.

Cena dropped the news during a surprise appearance at WWE’s Money in the Bank in Toronto.

BREAKING NEWS: John Cena announced at #MITB he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025.#ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/6TPnYI5iU2 — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

However, before Cena officially hangs up his boots, the superstar will appear at several WWE events, including Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and 2025’s WrestleMania, as well as various upcoming Raw events — set to air on Netflix. During a post-show press conference, Cena offered further information surrounding retirement, where he noted he is open to going for World Title 17 — and hinted at entering the Rumble to get to 17. He said he would like to do 30 to 40 dates in 2025.

Cena, the 16-time world champion, was first signed to the WWE in 2001. Over the past 20 yaers, he went on to become recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. In 2018, he performed part-time while he delved further into the film scene; he’s appeared in 2015’s “Trainwreck,” “The Suicide Squad” in 2021, and is set to star in the action comedy “Jackpot!” later this year.