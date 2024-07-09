Morgan Wallen has made history with his record-breaking performance at London’s Hyde Park on July 4.

Playing to a sold-out crowd of 50,000 fans, Wallen set a new benchmark for the largest country music concert ever held in the UK. This landmark event marked Wallen’s first UK appearance since his sold-out show at The O2 in December.

Earlier this year, the country star was arrested when he threw a chair from the sixth story of a Nashville bar, landing close to two Nashville police officers. He is currently facing three felony counts of reckless endangerment.

In a statement addressing his arrest, Wallen said, “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe.”

The “Last Night” singer is slated to perform on July 12 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa with Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin. From there, he is scheduled to continue his North American leg with back-to-back shows in Charlotte on July 18 as well as Arlington on July 25 and 26 and Kansas City on August 1 and 2 before his final two performances in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on August 8 and 9.

After Wallen’s North American leg, the singer will head to Europe, kicking off in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 28. This seven-show tour will see Wallen perform in cities such as Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Glasgow, and culminate with a two-night stand in Dublin on September 7 and 8.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

One Night at a Time World Tour Dates

July 11, 2024 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

July 12, 2024 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

July 18, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 19, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 25, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

July 26, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 1, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 2, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 9, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 28, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden | Friends Arena

August 30, 2024 – Oslo, Norway | Oslo Spektrum

September 1, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

September 3, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

September 5, 2024 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

September 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena

September 8, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena