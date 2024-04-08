Country music star Morgan Wallen is facing three felony counts of reckless endangerment following an incident in where he threw a chair from the sixth story of a Nashville bar. The chair allegedly landed close to two Nashville police officers stationed below.

According to reports from WTVF, the event unfolded on Sunday night at a bar owned by fellow country artist Eric Church. Witnesses and bar staff identified Wallen as the individual responsible for the act, with surveillance footage capturing the incident. The footage allegedly showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof” before laughing, as recounted by witnesses.

Wallen was taken into custody on three counts of felony reckless endangerment, in addition to a charge of disorderly conduct. Records indicate that Wallen was booked at 12:36 a.m. local time on Monday and released on bond three hours later.

In response to the unfolding events, Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest and affirmed that Wallen is fully cooperating with the authorities.

Wallen began his 2024 “One Night at a Time World Tour” on April 4 in Indianapolis with back-to-back shows at Lucas Oil Stadium. He is also scheduled to headline the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA on Sunday April 28.