Wisconsin’s Rock Fest previously revoked the right to “mosh,” but after much consideration, fan comments, and a call-out from a metalcore band, organizers are bringing back the festival tradition.

This year’s Rock Fest is set to take place from July 18 through 20 at the 300-acre site in Caddot, featuring headlining performances from rapper-turned-country-star Jelly Roll, the “Second Chance” rockers of Shinedown, and the Jared Leto-led Thirty Seconds to Mars. The annual event is dubbed “the largest rock and camping event in the U.S.,” featuring over 70 bands across five stages with 7,500 campsites.

Previously, moshing was not allowed at Rock Fest, and Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his opinions after a set last year.

“Fans are always allowed to criticize bands, their music, and their performance,” Radke wrote. “It’s time to criticize crowds. Cadot, Wisconsin was boring as hell. LOL. what are some cities you bands hate playing cause you know the crowds are lame?”

This past week, festival organizers revealed in a social media post that they “held back on moshing” in recent years to ensure festivalgoers’ safety, however, they noted that “moshing is a vital part of rockers’ release and metal experience for many of you.”

“We’ve listened to your feedback and are excited to introduce a moshing area at the Budweiser Boneyard Stage as a pilot program,” organizers said. “This allows us to embrace the energy of moshing while maintaining a safe environment for all festivalgoers.”

There will be designated zones for moshers and non-moshers, organizers explained, reminding that “hardcore dancing styles flail moshing will not be permitted.”

“Let’s rock responsibly, keep an eye out for our brothers and sisters, and make this a memorable addition to Rock Fest 2024!” organizers concluded.

In addition to the mosh revival rule, the festival also revealed other improvements including the ability to rent lockers, mocktail drink options, early camping opportunities, power upgrades to the Heathen’s Hwy campground, more hammocks on-site, additional theme days during the festival, and more shaded areas. The festival also revealed its organizers will receive a new corporate office to be “better equipped than ever to enhance your favorite festivals and explore exciting new horizons.”

Tickets to this year’s Rock Fest are still available via the festival’s official website. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like StubHub.