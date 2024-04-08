blink-182 fans in Mexico City will have to wait a little longer to see the pop-punkers on tour.

The band was slated to play four nights at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, however, after the first gig on April 2, the group had to call-off the second show after frontman Mark Hoppus came down with severe bronchitis. While the band had hoped to perform the final two shows, they had to cancel the remaining shows as Hoppus’ condition worsened.

Hoppus sent a message to fans on Discord, writing that “we don’t take canceling lightly” and “we know people booked flights, hotels, made plans, got babysitters,” however, “our band and crew are sick.”

Mark Hoppus de Blink 182 manda un mensaje tras la cancelación de su segunda fecha en la Ciudad de México: “No nos tomamos una cancelación a la ligera, sabemos que nuestros fans viajaron, hicieron planes, contrataron una niñera… Nuestra banda y equipo están enfermos, tuvimos… pic.twitter.com/QLSJV9DHD5 — Sopitas (@sopitas) April 3, 2024

“We had multiple lengthy (girthy) discussions all morning within the band, with the promoters, managers, we tried moving the date, tried every possible solution, but this is the reality,” Hoppus said. “We appreciate your understanding and support.”

Hoppus reportedly consulted with doctors in Mexico, and then while back home, he was told he had “an acute infection in my throat and severe bronchitis” and “got on meds immediately.”

Ticketholders will receive refunds via point of purchase. Those who purchased tickets at ticket offices or Ticketmaster Centres can apply for a refund starting Monday, April 8 where they purchased tickets. The promoter Ocesa said “we are looking for new dates to reschedule.”

Later this year, blink-182 will cross North America on their “One More Time” tour. They’re also slated to headline various festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Maryland’s Oceans Calling. Tickets are still up-for-grabs via blink-182’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

blink-182 shocked fans with their return in 2022 with their original lineup — Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge — as well as their first album with DeLonge since 2011’s Neighborhoods. While the band first arrived on the scene in the late ’90s, garnering attention with smash-hits like “All The Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “I Miss You,” the band was in limbo a few times. In 2023, they returned with the single “Edging,” followed by their ninth studio album, One More Time…