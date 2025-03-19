Neil Young to Stop Offering ‘Platinum’ Tickets: ‘It Did Not Feel Right’

Neil Young and Crazy Horse in 2012 | Photo by Schane Hirschman via Wikimedia Commons

Rock icon Neil Young announced that he would no longer sell “Platinum” tickets on Ticketmaster for his upcoming tour, citing that the increasing amount of money for an artist makes him uncomfortable.

Ticketmaster’s “Premium” tickets, alike dynamic pricing, increases prices of tickets based on demand. The ticketing giant said that these tickets eliminate the ability for scalpers to scoop up the tickets and instead, go directly into the hands of artists.

Young, however, isn’t on-board with these prices.

“Ticketmster’s high-priced Platinum tickets were introduced to the areas where scalpers were buying the most tickets for resale,” Young said. “The money went to me. That did not feel right. I have decided to let the people work this out. Buy aggressively when the tickets come out or tickets will cost a lot more in a secondary market.”

The singer noted that his team initially accepted the idea of Platinum tickets because because it was meant to get him “the best deal,” and he also wanted to ensure that scalpers would not get the most money at the expense of fans.

“My management and agent have always tried to cover by back on the road, getting me the best deals they could,” Young said. “They have tried to protect me and my fans from the scalpers who buy the best tickets and resell them at huge increases for their own profits.”

Young also pointed to The Cure’s Robert Smith, who called-out dynamic pricing last year. While there are some artists who disagree with the practice — like Iron Maiden — others are quiet on the subject or say they “didn’t know” dynamic pricing would be used.

“We didn’t allow dynamic pricing because it’s a scam and would disappear if every artist said, ‘I don’t want that,’” Smith said. “But most artists hide behind management. ‘Oh, we didn’t know,’ they say. They all know. If they say they do not, they’re either f***ing stupid or lying. It’s just driven by greed.”

The infamous practice was even shortlisted in by the Oxford Dictionary for the 2024 “word of the year.”