Glastonbury Festival Unveils First Wave of 2025 Lineup with Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Neil Young

Scheduled to run from June 25 to 29, Glastonbury Festival has revealed the first wave of artists set to take the stage at Worthy Farm. Leading the charge as headliners are The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, and Neil Young.

For the first time, The 1975 will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage, marking a milestone for the British band. Their headlining slot on Friday, June 26, follows previous Glastonbury appearances in 2014 and 2016.

Rodrigo will take on the Sunday night closing slot. The pop sensation previously took the Glastonbury stage in 2022, where she made headlines with a surprise duet alongside Lily Allen.

Neil Young’s return to Glastonbury marks his second time headlining the festival, having last done so in 2009. The iconic rocker had initially suggested he would not perform due to concerns about the festival’s corporate nature but later reversed his decision, expressing his excitement in a statement posted on his website. He will perform alongside his Chrome Hearts band.

Beyond the headliners, hip-hop artist Doechii will make her Glastonbury debut, while alternative icons Wolf Alice and Biffy Clyro return. Pop powerhouse Charli XCX, Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae, and Grammy-winning RAYE.

Other big names set to appear include Father John Misty, Alanis Morissette, Loyle Carner, The Prodigy, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Ezra Collective, and Lola Young.

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart will take on the Sunday legends slot, a position previously filled by the likes of Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, and Elton John. The 79-year-old last performed at Glastonbury in 2002, when he headlined alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics.

For more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest lineup announcements, festivalgoers can visit glastonburyfestivals.co.uk.

The Glastonbury lineup so far can be found below:

Glastonbury 2025 Lineup So Far: