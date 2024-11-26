British music icon Sir Rod Stewart is set to make his return to Glastonbury Festival in 2025, taking on the Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage. The performance will be Stewart’s first at the festival since his headlining appearance in 2002.

The news broke on Tuesday, November 26 during a broadcast on BBC Radio and via Glastonbury’s official social media channels. Stewart expressed his enthusiasm, noting, “I’m proud, ready, and more than able to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury.”

Scheduled to run from June 27 to 29, the festival will conclude with Stewart’s performance on Sunday. Past performers who have held this slot include Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross and Shania Twain.

In addition to headlining the Glastonbury Festival, the “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” singer is slated to make 20 stops across the United States and Canada as part of his ‘One Last Time’ farewell tour.

Stewart also recently extended his Las Vegas residency into 2025. “The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is now scheduled to see performances from March 12 to 22 and May 29 to June 8 in 2025.

To stay up-to-date on the latest announcements and information, festivalgoers can visit the official Glastonbury Festival website.