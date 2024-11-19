Rod Stewart is getting ready for his ‘One Last Time’ farewell tour, set to make 20 stops across the United States and Canada.

The tour is slated to kick off on March 7 in Austin at Moody Center ATX. From there, the legendary singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Lake Tahoe, Philadelphia, Toronto, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Nashville before wrapping up on August 15 in St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The announcement follows Stewart’s tour through Europe and Asia earlier this year. Additionally, the “Forever Young” singer is set to return to Las Vegas for a special residency, “The Encore Shows.” The residency shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace are slated to run from March through June 2025.

Fans looking to secure tickets will have the chance through multiple presale opportunities. Members of the Rod Stewart Fan Club can participate in a presale starting on Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales, including one exclusively for Citi cardholders, will run throughout the week. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details fans can visit Stewart’s official website. A list of Stewart’s 2025 North American summer tour dates can be found below:

Rod Stewart | 2025 North American Summer Tour Dates

March 7 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

June 14 — Lake Tahoe, NV @ Outdoor Arena at Harveys

June 15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp

July 8 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 11 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 — Saratoga Springs NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 22 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 25 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 1 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 2 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

August 5 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

August 8 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

August 9 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 12 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 15 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre