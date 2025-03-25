New Cast Members Set to Join ‘The Lion King’ in London’s West End

London’s West End production of “The Lion King” is getting ready to welcome new cast members to the stage at the Lyceum Theatre – beginning May 6.

Leading the latest cast changes is Stephenson Ardern-Sodje, who will reprise his role as Simba. Having previously portrayed the character on the U.K. and Ireland tour, Ardern-Sodje will now bring his performance to the West End, leading the production through September 28.

Following his run, Hope Maine—another seasoned Simba—will take over the role, continuing through January 25, 2026.

Additional casting updates include Pierre van Heerden stepping into the role of Pumba and Sadia McEwen, who currently plays Sarabi in the London production, transitioning into the role of Shenzi.

| RELATED: ‘The Greatest Showman’ Musical Set for 2026 Debut in England |

They will join a principal cast featuring George Asprey as Scar, Shaun Escoffery as Mufasa, Thenjiwe Nofemele as Rafiki, Gary Jordan as Zazu, Alan McHale as Timon, Merryl Ansah as Nala, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall as Banzai, and Mark Tatham as Ed.

The ensemble will also welcome Solomon Gordon, Reece McKenzie, Candida Mosoma, Nicholas Nkuna, Andrew Parfitt, Jessica Reeve, and Rochelle Sherona.“The Lion King” debuted in the U.K. in 1999 and marked its 25th anniversary last October. For more information and ticket availability, theatergoers can visit TheLionKing.co.uk.