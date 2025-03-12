‘The Greatest Showman’ Musical Set for 2026 Debut in England

A stage adaptation of the blockbuster musical film The Greatest Showman is in the works. The new musical is set to premiere at the Bristol Hippodrome in England in spring 2026.

The new production will not only feature the soundtrack from the film but will also introduce new songs written by its original composers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

In a statement, Pasek and Paul shared their excitement about translating “The Greatest Showman” from screen to stage. “We are continuously surprised and moved by how much the songs from “The Greatest Showman” seem to have resonated around the world, and to now have the opportunity to bring them to the stage is truly thrilling.”

The film, released in 2017, grossed $435 million worldwide. With Hugh Jackman in the lead role, supported by Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, the movie chronicled the life of P.T. Barnum and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Disney Theatrical Group’s Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher also weighed in on bringing “The Greatest Showman” to the stage.

“It has been decades since an original film musical has been as passionately and broadly embraced as The Greatest Showman,” they said.

“Audiences responded to the film’s joyful energy and themes of self-discovery, community, and the families we create. We’re excited to bring it to the stage as a purely theatrical piece and the natural next chapter in its extraordinary life.”

Additional casting and details are expected to be announced soon.