London’s West End to Welcome Premiere of ‘The Hunger Games’

London…”May the odds be ever in your favor.”

The stage adaptation of “The Hunger Games” has set dates and a venue for its world premiere in London, England this fall. The production is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson, based on the cult series by Suzanne Collins. Performances will begin at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre on October 20.

McPherson noted that “every element — from the staging to the technology — has been tailored to transport audiences right into the heart of the Games like never before.”

“As a dad to a teenager myself, it’s especially gratifying working on a story whose values of resilience and moral courage speak to young people in these uncertain times,” McPherson said. “Our singular focus is to honor Suzanne Collins’ achievement with a faithful adaptation that’s as thrilling on stage as it is on the page. It’s been a great pleasure to watch the theatrical language of this show evolving through explosive workshops under Matthew Dunster’s inspired partnership with choreographer Charlotte Broom and their tireless team of young performers.”

“Hunger Games,” published in 2008, is a dystopian series that delves into a story of children from poverty-stricken districts that are selected via lottery to participate in a televised death match. Katniss Everdeen, who volunteers to take the place of her sister from her district, rises to become the head of a new rebellion.

Collins said that she is “thrilled that ‘The Hunger Games’ is in the hands of gifted playwright Conor McPherson and accomplished director Matthew Dunster.”

“Connor has done a fantastic adaptation, which is quite unique from the screenplay,” Collins said. “And Matthew’s immersive, dynamic staging gives the audience a brand-new way to experience the story.”

Tickets head on sale March 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can sign up here.