Slayer Announces Return to UK with 2025 World Tour Dates

Thrash metal legends Slayer have announced a new set of 2025 tour dates, marking their return to the UK for the first time in six years with their biggest headline shows in the country. The tour will feature a powerhouse lineup of special guests, including Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed, and Neckbreakker. In addition to their UK performances, Slayer will also take the stage in North America with a highly anticipated appearance at Festival d’été de Québec and Louder Than Life in Louisville.

The newly announced dates will kick off on July 3 at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff, Wales, before hitting major UK venues like Villa Park in Birmingham and Finsbury Park in London. The band will then head to North America, performing at Festival d’été de Québec in July and wrapping up at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville on September 18.

General on-sale begins on March 7th at 10 AM GMT UK.

Tickets for the 2025 tour will go on sale to the general public starting March 7 at 10 a.m. GMT UK. Fans can find ticketing information and purchase options on the band’s official website at Slayer.net. Additionally, tickets will be available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save on fees. Check out the latest ticket availability here: Slayer Tickets.

Slayer, one of the “Big Four” of thrash metal alongside Metallica, Megadeth, and Anthrax, initially retired from touring in 2019 after nearly 40 years in the industry. However, the band’s influence remains strong, and their return to the stage is highly anticipated by metal fans worldwide. With a reputation for intense live performances and a catalog of iconic albums such as Reign in Blood, Seasons in the Abyss, and South of Heaven, Slayer’s upcoming tour promises to be a must-see event.

Slayer World Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 3, 2025 Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, Wales, UK July 5, 2025 Villa Park, Birmingham, UK July 6, 2025 Finsbury Park, London, UK July 11, 2025 Festival d’été de Québec, Quebec City, Quebec September 18, 2025 Highland Festival Grounds, Louisville, KY

