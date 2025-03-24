Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show, NXT to take Place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas — the official host hotel for WrestleMania 41 — will now also host the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN Show and NXT as a part of WrestleMania week this April.

The UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN show is set to take place on Saturday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT featuring “The Phenom.” Fans can expect never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career. He’ll also take questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

A NXT show will also be held at the venue on Tuesday, April 22 at 5 p.m. PT, airing live on The CW.

Wrestling fans find tickets to either event now here. Resale tickets are also available via Ticket Club with no service fees (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

| READ: WWE’s WrestleMania 41 Tickets Soar Amid Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing |

Earlier this month, the WWE revealed that its Hall of Fame Ceremony will take over the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, April 18 at 10 p.m. PT at the resort’s state-of-the-art, 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater. WWE Universe will have the opportunity to experience the ceremony, headlined by 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and others, set to be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE World is also set to return from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas. WWE World will offer immersive experiences including a central main stage — showcasing roundtable discussions with top WWE superstars — as well as live memorabilia and podcast recordings.

Exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions, and meet-and-greets will also take place with WWE Superstars and Legends. An immersive exhibit will also be available for viewing, honoring WrestleMania’s 41-year history.

WrestleMania 41 will run from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20. The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.”