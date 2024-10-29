WWE is set to take over Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium next April for the 41st edition of WrestleMania, but wrestling fans should expect to pay a pricey penny amid Ticketmaster’s infamous dynamic pricing practice.

Ahead of the general sale, fans were granted presale access. Dave Scherer of PW Insider explained that a friend had access to the presale and grabbed tickets for $700. Then, those same tickets were listed for $2,100 later that day. Similarly, tickets priced at $1,600 originally quickly jumped to $2,300 hours later.

Fans took to social media to share their frustration, pointing out the price tags for thousands of dollars. Others compared tickets prices for previous events, noting this “nosebleed” seats are significantly more expensive. Over the past year, tickets have increased over 2,000% from $252.54 to $5,332.24.

What I paid TOTAL for 2 nosebleed seats for 2 day combo tickets at Wrestlemania 39 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles VS How much 2 day combo nosebleeds are going for Wrestlemania 41 Las Vegas. What is happening 🤯 #Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania41 @TripleH @TKOGrp @WWE @TheRock pic.twitter.com/fRDecrinMF — Peter Sark (@petersark) October 23, 2024

Over $4600 USD after fees for 2 tickets in the stadium nose bleeds. No wonder you keep bragging about breaking gate revenue records @TripleH

Keep gouging your fans @WWE #Wrestlemania41 #wrestlemania #wrestlemaniatickets https://t.co/6N0q0U4u3z pic.twitter.com/j7N9Bw5dy5 — Don Morin (@donnymac78) October 23, 2024

Wrestlemania prices just three years ago. $142 for two days. pic.twitter.com/6356swc0lt — Junkyard Akiyama (@JunkyardAkiyama) October 29, 2024

Wrestlemania LV nosebleeds $1,000?? Bruh I literally went to both days of Wrestlemania in LA for less then 300, this is insane. pic.twitter.com/Bez69AyRDP — leooo (@le0tron28) October 24, 2024

LMFAO guess who’s NOT going to #Wrestlemania41 in #Vegas… @WWE you and @Ticketmaster are out of y’all’s fucking minds with this shit and this BS premium/demand pricing. How tf is this legal? It’s straight price gouging. Hard fucking pass… #WWE @Vegas @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/nM6JUpto7V — Josh Morrow (@RealJoshMorrow) October 24, 2024

Boy if you thought #WrestleMania tickets were expensive yesterday, do not look at them today lmao. These two seats cost under $3000 with taxes and fees yesterday at this same time and today they are almost double. pic.twitter.com/TsuuPp3JJq — 🦖Unfrozen Caveman Gamer🦕 (@CavemanGamer) October 24, 2024

These changes in pricing are due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy — where ticket prices increase based on demand. The practice of dynamic pricing is not new, however, its use has been more rare abroad than in the United States. While its supporters argue that such practices discourage “scalping” by making it harder for people to turn a profit by reselling tickets, it has drawn extreme backlash from fans, who often feel ripped off.

Dynamic pricing has already been banned by the Australian government and the UK government have promised that they will take a hard look at the practice for event tickets in the wake of widespread complaints during the Oasis reunion tour ticket sale.

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20. The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.” WrestleMania XL, which took place from April 6 to 7 at Philadelphia’s Financial Field, became the highest-grossing event in the company’s history, breaking the previous record set by WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 41 priority pass tickets will be available through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location.

Find various ticketing options for WrestleMania 41 below:

WrestleMania 41 Tickets

WrestleMania Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

WrestleMania Tickets at WWE Official

WrestleMania Tickets at StubHub

WrestleMania Tickets at Vivid Seats

WrestleMania Tickets at Ticket Club