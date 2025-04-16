St Louis’ The Dome to Host UFL Championship

The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, home of the St. Louis Battlehawks, will serve as the host of the 2025 UFL Championship Game this June.

The championship is set to take place on June 14, presented by Underdog. This marks the second consecutive year that the spring league will return go St. Louis for its title game. UFL owner Dany Garcia noted in a statement that “we’re proud to bring the 2025 UFL Championship back to St. Louis — a city that continues to show an incredible passion for football.”

“The energy in The Dome, the commitment of the Battlehawks organization and fierce loyalty of their fans made this an easy decision,” Garcia said. “St. Louis has built something special and it’s become a key part of what the UFL is all about. We’re excited to celebrate this moment with a community that’s helped shape the league’s future and capture its soul.”

The Dome, which holds 66,000 guests, first opened in 1995 and has hosted acts like Beyonce, U2, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, and more, as well as sporting events like the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four and the Big 12 Championship. Explore St. Louis chief commercial officer Ed Skapinok said that “the energy and passion of our fans are second to none, and this event is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our city on a national stage.”

“The economic impact of hosting the game is significant—from hotel bookings and restaurant traffic to job creation and media exposure,” Skapinok said. “It’s a moment of pride for our community and a testament to the strength of our hospitality industry.”

Tickets for the Championship Game are available now for UFL season ticket members, while general public tickets will be available at a later date here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership).