WrestleMania XL has officially been dubbed the most successful and highest-grossing WWE event in the company’s history.

The record-breaking event took place at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field from April 6 to 7. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hyped-up the crowd for his highly-anticipated in-ring return, while “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes excited the crowd with a victory over Roman Reigns.

According to WWE, WrestleMania XL broke the previous record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78%, bringing-in 145,298 attendees across two nights, with fans making the trek from all 50 states and 64 countries across the globe.

Even those who didn’t attend the event in-person tuned-in. Television viewership also increased by 41% compared to last year, and WWE’s socials garnered 660 million views over two days, with theirYouTube channel seeing its most-viewed day in channel history on Sunday with more than 67 million views in 24 hours.

Throughout the weekend, other WWE events at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center also set records; Friday Night SmackDown drew the largest gate in SmackDown history, Monday Night Raw brought-in the largest gate in Raw history, and Stand & Deliver was the most-attended NXT event ever with 16,545 in attendance. WWE World at WrestleMania, which partnered with Fanatics Events, became the highest-grossing and most-attended fan event in company history.

Merchandise was also a hot commodity during the event, with sales up more than 20% from last year. WrestleMania XL also marked the first-ever ring mat sponsorship with PRIME Hydration.