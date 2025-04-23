Ben Jackson Walker Reprises Romeo Role for U.K. and Ireland Tour of ‘& Juliet’

Ben Jackson Walker has returned to the U.K. and Ireland touring production of the jukebox musical “& Juliet.” Walker originated the character of Romeo in the show’s Broadway run.

Walker stepped into the touring production on April 19 and is slated to stay with the show through the tour’s final bow. The production first hit the road in July 2024, opening at the Manchester Opera House. The tour is currently playing at Birmingham Hippodrome and runs there through May 3.

Joining Walker is Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet. Other principal cast members include Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Kyle Cox as Francois, Jordan Broatch as May, and Jay McGuiness playing Shakespeare.

The role of Lance is alternated between Ranj Singh and Lee Latchford-Evans, with Matt Cardle set to step back into the Shakespeare role for a limited run in Southend from May 5 to 10.

The ensemble cast also features Harriet Caplan-Dean, Alexander Kranz, Andilé Mabhena, Liam Morris, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid, Michael Nelson, Toni Paise, Katie Ramshaw, Aaron Shales, Rosie Singha, Nia Stephen, Samuel Wilson-Freeman, and Joe Wolstenholme.

The musical’s book was written by David West Read, with a soundtrack filled with pop songs by Max Martin and others. “& Juliet” reimagines Shakespeare’s classic tragedy by continuing Juliet’s journey beyond the events of Romeo and Juliet, offering a modern take on her story.

“& Juliet” played in London’s West End and on Broadway, here it earned nine Tony nominations including Best Musical.

The creative team behind the tour mirrors the one that brought the show to global success. Luke Sheppard returns as director, joined by choreographer Jennifer Weber, music supervisor and orchestrator Bill Sherman, and scenic designer Soutra Gilmour.

For international tour dates and tickets, theatergoers can visit AndJulietTheMusical.co.uk.