Broadway’s ‘Hadestown’ to Welcome Ali Louis Bourzgui, Myra Molloy

Broadway’s “Hadestown” is getting ready to welcome Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy to the stage. The new leading stars are set to take over beginning May 6 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Bourzgui, who recently portrayed Tommy in the Broadway revival of “The Who’s Tommy,” will assume the role of Orpheus. He steps into the part currently played by Carlos Valdes, whose final performance is set for May 4. Meanwhile, Molloy, will take on the role of Eurydice, succeeding Hailey Kilgore.

The current cast features Daniel Breaker as the narrator Hermes, Merle Dandridge reprising her original role as Persephone, and Tom Hewitt portraying Hades. 

The musical’s creative team includes set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Michael Krass, and choreographer David Neumann. Lighting design is handled by Bradley King alongside sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz. Musical supervision and vocal arrangements are led by Liam Robinson, with orchestrations by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

Created by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, “Hadestown” reimagines the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through a blend of folk and jazz, intertwined with the story of Hades and Persephone. 

Since its Broadway debut in 2019, the production has earned eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction for Rachel Chavkin. 

Theatergoers looking to catch Bourzgui and Molloy in “Hadestown” can visit Hadestown.com

