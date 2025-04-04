Broadway’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ Extends Run 

Broadway’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ Extends Run 

BroadwayVictoria Drum55 seconds ago

The critically acclaimed solo adaptation of Broadway’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” has  extended its limited engagement at the Music Box Theatre. The production is now slated to run through June 29.

“The Picture of Dorian Gray,” which opened on March 27 following previews that began on March 10, marks Sarah Snook’s Broadway debut. Under the direction of Kip Williams, Snook stars in the adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, bringing all 26 characters to life in a solo performance.

The show, which first premiered at the Sydney Theatre Company in 2020, gained significant traction during its sold-out West End run in 2024 before transferring to New York.

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

The creative team of “The Picture of Dorian Gray” includes set and costume design by Marg Horwell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, music and sound design by Clemence Williams, video design by David Bergman, and dramaturgy by Eryn Jean Norvill.

The Broadway production of the show features Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz, and Henry Tisch. Foresight Theatrical is the general manager, and Aaron Lustbader is executive producer. Michael Cassel Group is the worldwide executive producer.

For tickets and more information, theatergoers can visit DorianGrayPlay.com.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Broadway

Other Broadway News from Ticketnews.com

Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ to Make Australian Debut in 2025

Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ to Make Australian Debut in 2025

Victoria Drum 2 days ago
Read More
'Ru Paul' Star Sasha Velour Plots 'The Big Reveal Live Show!' Tour

'Ru Paul' Star Sasha Velour Plots 'The Big Reveal Live Show!' Tour

Olivia Perreault 2 days ago
Read More
'Legally Blonde' is the Latest Show to be Postponed at Kennedy Center

'Legally Blonde' is the Latest Show to be Postponed at Kennedy Center

Olivia Perreault 2 days ago
Read More