Broadway’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ Extends Run 

The critically acclaimed solo adaptation of Broadway’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” has extended its limited engagement at the Music Box Theatre. The production is now slated to run through June 29.

“The Picture of Dorian Gray,” which opened on March 27 following previews that began on March 10, marks Sarah Snook’s Broadway debut. Under the direction of Kip Williams, Snook stars in the adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, bringing all 26 characters to life in a solo performance.

The show, which first premiered at the Sydney Theatre Company in 2020, gained significant traction during its sold-out West End run in 2024 before transferring to New York.

The creative team of “The Picture of Dorian Gray” includes set and costume design by Marg Horwell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, music and sound design by Clemence Williams, video design by David Bergman, and dramaturgy by Eryn Jean Norvill.

The Broadway production of the show features Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz, and Henry Tisch. Foresight Theatrical is the general manager, and Aaron Lustbader is executive producer. Michael Cassel Group is the worldwide executive producer.

For tickets and more information, theatergoers can visit DorianGrayPlay.com.