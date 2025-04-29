Cornell University Cancels Upcoming Kehlani Performance, Singer Responds

Kehlani | The Come Up Show, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

R&B artist Kehlani was slated to perform at Cornell University this May, however, their invite was rescinded by the university’s president, citing their previous “antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments.”

Kehlani was slated to headline Slope Day, an annual celebration that follows the last day of classes, on May 7. According to a New York Times report, Cornell president Michael I. Kotlikoff sent an email to students and faculty cancelling the performance. He said that “the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord.”

“In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media,” Kotlikoff said.

Kehlani responded to the cancellation in a video on Instagram, noting that “I am being asked and called to clarify and make a statement yet again, for the millionth time, that I am not antisemitic nor anti-Jew.” They also pointed out that there are other attempted show cancellations on their touring schedule.

“I am anti-genocide, I am anti the actions of the Israeli government, I am anti an extermination of an entire people, I am anti the bombing of innocent children, men, women — that’s what I’m anti,” Kehlani said. “In fact, the very first Live that I did in the beginning of this genocide was with a really beautiful Jewish organization called Jewish Voices for Peace, and I still continue to learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide.”

They went on to clarify: “I want to be very clear in stating that I do believe God has plans for me and that’s not gonna stop nothing that I have going on, but I’m asked to clarify because this keeps coming up as a means to silence me, as a means to stop things that happen in my career, as a means to change the course of my life, and I just don’t believe that.”

Kehlani has been clear about their support for Palestine and has criticized Israel during the Israel-Hamas war. In the “Next 2 U” video, they wore kaffiyehs and dancers waved Palestinian flags, featuring the phrase “Long Live the Intifada.” Additionally, they joined the coalition of musicians that signed the Artists Against Apartheid Letter, which called for a ceasefire.

Kehlani is slated to perform at a variety of upcoming music festivals, including EmpowHER Music Festival in Los Angeles, Central Park SummerStage 2025 in New York City, SOSF 2025 in San Francisco, and Napa, California’s Blue Note Napa Summer Series.