Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Returns With Riley Green and Bill Murray

The Riverfront Revival is making its return to North Charleston this fall, set for October 10 and 11 at Riverfront Park.

The 2025 edition of the festival will be headlined by Darius Rucker, along with Riley Green, The Red Clay Strays, Whiskey Myers, and an appearance by Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers. Other performers include Luka Nelson, Dylan Marlowe, Clay Street Unit, Austin Williams and Whiskey Run, among others.

Founded by Rucker as a tribute to the Lowcountry region he calls home, the 2025 edition of Riverfront Revival marks the fourth year of the festival.

“My love for Charleston has influenced so much of my career,” Ruckers shared. “Riverfront Revival, which made my longtime dream of bringing a music festival to this community a reality, is a celebration of the Lowcountry that gets better every year.”

In addition to the Riverfront Festival, Rucker is also gearing up for his limited “Darius Rucker Live” tour, set to take the singer across Canada beginning on October 15.

Presale tickets are set to become available on April 10 at 10 a.m. ET, with general ticket sales opening the following day, April 11, at 10 a.m. ET. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit riverfrontrevival.com.

A complete lineup can be found below:

Riverfront Revival Lineup