Dua Lipa Expands ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ With Latin America Dates
Dua Lipa is bringing her music to Latin America, unveiling a series of stadium performances as part of her Radical Optimism Tour.
The Latin American tour dates kicks off on November 7, at Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate. From there, Lipa will make stops in Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Colombia before wrapping up with a two-night finale at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros.
An artist presale for the newly announced dates launches on Monday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time across all markets, followed by Visa presales in select cities on Tuesday, April 8. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before general ticket sales open on Thursday, April 10, via DuaLipa.com.
Notably, Lipa is currently in the midst of her international leg of the tour with her next performance slated for April 2 in New Zealand. The “Houdini” singer is scheduled to visit Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and the UK before her final show in Ireland on June 27.
Additionally, Lipa’s North American leg of the tour is set to kick off on September 1 in Toronto. From there, the “Dance The Night,” singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Dallas, Inglewood, and San Francisco before wrapping up with back-to-back performances on October 15 and 16 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour Dates
Wed Apr 2 — Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Sun May 11 — Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Mon May 12 — Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Thu May 15 — Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri May 16 — Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon May 19 — Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Tue May 20 — Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Fri May 23 — Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Tue May 27 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Wed May 28 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Sat May 31 — Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 1 — Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 3 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 4 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Sat Jun 7 — Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)
Wed Jun 11 — Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 13 — Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 20 — London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Jun 21 — London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Tue Jun 24 — Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
Fri Jun 27 — Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
Dua Lipa North American Tour Dates
September 1 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON
September 2 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON
September 5 — United Center | Chicago, IL
September 6 — United Center | Chicago, IL
September 9 — TD Garden | Boston, MA
September 10 — TD Garden | Boston, MA
September 13 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA
September 14 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA
September 17 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY
September 18 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY
September 26 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL
September 27 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL
September 30 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX
October 1 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX
October 4 — Kia Forum | Inglewood, CA
October 5 — Kia Forum | Inglewood, CA
October 11 — Chase Center | San Francisco, CA
October 12 — Chase Center | San Francisco, CA
October 15 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA
October 16 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA
Dua Lipa Latin American Tour Dates
November 7– Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate
November 11 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
November 15 – São Paulo, Brazil – MorumBIS Stadium
November 22 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos
November 25 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos
November 28 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín
December 1 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
December 2 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros