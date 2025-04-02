Dua Lipa Expands ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ With Latin America Dates

Dua Lipa is bringing her music to Latin America, unveiling a series of stadium performances as part of her Radical Optimism Tour.

The Latin American tour dates kicks off on November 7, at Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate. From there, Lipa will make stops in Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Colombia before wrapping up with a two-night finale at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros.

An artist presale for the newly announced dates launches on Monday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time across all markets, followed by Visa presales in select cities on Tuesday, April 8. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before general ticket sales open on Thursday, April 10, via DuaLipa.com.

Notably, Lipa is currently in the midst of her international leg of the tour with her next performance slated for April 2 in New Zealand. The “Houdini” singer is scheduled to visit Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and the UK before her final show in Ireland on June 27.

Additionally, Lipa’s North American leg of the tour is set to kick off on September 1 in Toronto. From there, the “Dance The Night,” singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Dallas, Inglewood, and San Francisco before wrapping up with back-to-back performances on October 15 and 16 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Fans can score resale tickets and avoid service fees to the Radical Optimism Tour via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Wed Apr 2 — Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Sun May 11 — Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Mon May 12 — Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Thu May 15 — Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri May 16 — Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon May 19 — Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue May 20 — Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri May 23 — Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Tue May 27 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Wed May 28 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sat May 31 — Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 1 — Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 3 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 4 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat Jun 7 — Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)

Wed Jun 11 — Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 13 — Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 20 — London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Jun 21 — London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Jun 24 — Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

Fri Jun 27 — Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium



September 1 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

September 2 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

September 5 — United Center | Chicago, IL

September 6 — United Center | Chicago, IL

September 9 — TD Garden | Boston, MA

September 10 — TD Garden | Boston, MA

September 13 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

September 14 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

September 17 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

September 18 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

September 26 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

September 27 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

September 30 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

October 1 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

October 4 — Kia Forum | Inglewood, CA

October 5 — Kia Forum | Inglewood, CA

October 11 — Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

October 12 — Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

October 15 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

October 16 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

November 7– Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

November 11 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

November 15 – São Paulo, Brazil – MorumBIS Stadium

November 22 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

November 25 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

November 28 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

December 1 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

December 2 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros