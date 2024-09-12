Pop star Dua Lipa will bring some radical optimism across North America in 2025, announcing a run of shows for the fall on Thursday morning. Performances are scheduled from early September through the middle of October, with multiple dates at arenas in each currently announced city.

The new dates join previously announced 2024 tour dates in Asia, as well as a headlining spot at this year’s Austin City Limits festival in Texas. Also announced Thursday were 2025 shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

TRAINING SEASON’S OVER! 🌊 @DUALIPA is bringing the Radical Optimism Tour to you this September! Sign up for presale access now! 🫀 https://t.co/WxjFHLbcKy pic.twitter.com/a9VLnq7nHD — Live Nation (@LiveNation) September 12, 2024

As currently announced, Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour will begin its North American run on September 1, 2025 with two shows in Toronto and run through October 16 with the second of two shows at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Cities in between include Chicago (United Center), New York (Madison Square Garden), Dallas (American Airlines Center), and Los Angeles (Kia Forum).

Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20. Prior to that, there will be multiple presale opportunities through Ticketmaster, which appears to be the ticketing vendor for every stop on the tour as currently announced. Fans are invited to sign up through Ticketmaster for an artist presale that will begin on Thursday, September 19. The demand data driven by the sign-up process for what used to be referred to by Ticketmaster as “verified fan” will likely be used to feed the pricing plans as tickets go on sale. Fans who sign up for this process will be informed if they have been chosen for access on September 18.

American Express cardmembers will also have access to presales that appear to begin on Wednesday, September 18.

Ticket prices for Dua Lipa’s tour dates have not yet been publicized.

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour Dates – North America 2025

Shows listed are what has been announced as of September 12, 2024.

September 1 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

September 2 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

September 5 — United Center | Chicago, IL

September 6 — United Center | Chicago, IL

September 9 — TD Garden | Boston, MA

September 10 — TD Garden | Boston, MA

September 13 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

September 14 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

September 17 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

September 18 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

September 26 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

September 27 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

September 30 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

October 1 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

October 4 — Kia Forum | Inglewood, CA

October 5 — Kia Forum | Inglewood, CA

October 11 — Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

October 12 — Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

October 15 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

October 16 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

International Dates

2024

Tue Nov 5 — Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Wed Nov 6 — Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Nov 9 — Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena

Wed Nov 13 — Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

Sat Nov 16 — Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Nov 17 — Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Wed Nov 20 — Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

Sat Nov 23 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Sun Nov 24 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Wed Nov 27 — Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Wed Dec 4 — Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

Thu Dec 5 — Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

2025

Thu Mar 20 — Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 26 — Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Wed Apr 2 — Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Sun May 11 — Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Mon May 12 — Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Thu May 15 — Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri May 16 — Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon May 19 — Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue May 20 — Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri May 23 — Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Tue May 27 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Wed May 28 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sat May 31 — Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 1 — Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 3 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 4 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat Jun 7 — Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)

Wed Jun 11 — Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 13 — Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 20 — London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Jun 21 — London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Jun 24 — Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

Fri Jun 27 — Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium