Pop star Dua Lipa will bring some radical optimism across North America in 2025, announcing a run of shows for the fall on Thursday morning. Performances are scheduled from early September through the middle of October, with multiple dates at arenas in each currently announced city.
The new dates join previously announced 2024 tour dates in Asia, as well as a headlining spot at this year’s Austin City Limits festival in Texas. Also announced Thursday were 2025 shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.
TRAINING SEASON’S OVER! 🌊 @DUALIPA is bringing the Radical Optimism Tour to you this September! Sign up for presale access now! 🫀 https://t.co/WxjFHLbcKy pic.twitter.com/a9VLnq7nHD
As currently announced, Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour will begin its North American run on September 1, 2025 with two shows in Toronto and run through October 16 with the second of two shows at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Cities in between include Chicago (United Center), New York (Madison Square Garden), Dallas (American Airlines Center), and Los Angeles (Kia Forum).
Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20. Prior to that, there will be multiple presale opportunities through Ticketmaster, which appears to be the ticketing vendor for every stop on the tour as currently announced. Fans are invited to sign up through Ticketmaster for an artist presale that will begin on Thursday, September 19. The demand data driven by the sign-up process for what used to be referred to by Ticketmaster as “verified fan” will likely be used to feed the pricing plans as tickets go on sale. Fans who sign up for this process will be informed if they have been chosen for access on September 18.
American Express cardmembers will also have access to presales that appear to begin on Wednesday, September 18.
Ticket prices for Dua Lipa’s tour dates have not yet been publicized.
Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour Dates – North America 2025
Shows listed are what has been announced as of September 12, 2024.
September 1 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON
September 2 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON
September 5 — United Center | Chicago, IL
September 6 — United Center | Chicago, IL
September 9 — TD Garden | Boston, MA
September 10 — TD Garden | Boston, MA
September 13 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA
September 14 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA
September 17 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY
September 18 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY
September 26 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL
September 27 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL
September 30 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX
October 1 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX
October 4 — Kia Forum | Inglewood, CA
October 5 — Kia Forum | Inglewood, CA
October 11 — Chase Center | San Francisco, CA
October 12 — Chase Center | San Francisco, CA
October 15 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA
October 16 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA
International Dates
2024
Tue Nov 5 — Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Wed Nov 6 — Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sat Nov 9 — Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena
Wed Nov 13 — Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
Sat Nov 16 — Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Sun Nov 17 — Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Wed Nov 20 — Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium
Sat Nov 23 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Sun Nov 24 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Wed Nov 27 — Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena
Wed Dec 4 — Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
Thu Dec 5 — Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
2025
Thu Mar 20 — Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 26 — Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Wed Apr 2 — Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Sun May 11 — Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Mon May 12 — Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Thu May 15 — Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri May 16 — Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon May 19 — Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Tue May 20 — Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Fri May 23 — Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Tue May 27 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Wed May 28 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Sat May 31 — Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 1 — Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 3 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 4 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Sat Jun 7 — Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)
Wed Jun 11 — Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 13 — Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 20 — London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Jun 21 — London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Tue Jun 24 — Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
Fri Jun 27 — Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium