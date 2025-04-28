Elaine Hendrix to Star in OFC Creations’ Production of ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Elaine Hendrix | Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

Elaine Hendrix has been announced as the star of OFC Creations Theatre Center’s upcoming production of “Hello, Dolly!,” set to open in early 2026. The production will run from January 29 to February 15, 2026, in Rochester, New York.

Hendrix, best known for her role as Meredith Blake in the 1998 Disney film The Parent Trap, will take on the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in the musical. In addition to her work in The Parent Trap, Hendrix’s screen credits include roles in Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, the CW’s Dynasty reboot, and appearances on series such as Friends, Two and a Half Men, and Criminal Minds.

“Hello, Dolly!” features a book by Michael Stewart with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The musical originally debuted on Broadway in 1964, starring Carol Channing in the title role.

The production went on to win 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show has since seen several revivals, most notably a 2017 Broadway production led by Bette Midler, which earned four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

OFC Creations has not yet announced additional casting or the full creative team for the production. Those details are expected to be confirmed in the coming months.

For more information, theatergoers can visit OFCCreations.com.