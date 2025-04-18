Off-Broadway’s ‘My First Ex-Husband’ Sets Closing Date

The Off-Broadway comedy “My First Ex-Husband,” written by comedian and television personality Joy Behar, is nearing the end of its New York City run.

The production, which opened earlier this year at the refurbished MMAC Theater on West 60th Street, is set to close on May 18.

Under the direction of Tony nominee Randal Myler, “My First Ex-Husband” opened officially on February 6 after beginning previews on January 29. Throughout its run, the show has welcomed a rotating cast of celebrity names from stage and screen.

| RELATED: Off-Broadway’s ‘Tìtanique’ Announces Closing Date |

Behar was part of the show’s original lineup, sharing the stage with Susie Essman, Tovah Feldshuh, and Adrienne C. Moore through February 23. They were then followed by Susan Lucci, Cathy Moriarty, and Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins.

Currently leading the show are Veanne Cox, Jackie Hoffman, Carolyn McCormick, and Andrea Navedo, who will appear through April 20. After that, a new lineup featuring Marilu Henner, four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason, Julia Sweeney, and Benja K. Thomas will close out the run.

Behar will return for three special Wednesday matinees, April 30, May 7, and May 14. Notably, Whoopi Goldberg is slated to join Behar during the April 30 performance.

More information can be found at MyFirstExHusband.com, where theatergoers can also stay updated on future tour plans.