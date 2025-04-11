Elizabeth Gillies, Milo Manheim Extend Roles in Off-Broadway’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Off-Broadway’s Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim have officially extended their run in “Little Shop of Horrors” through June 1 at the Westside Theatre.

Gillies takes on the role of Audrey, marking her return to the New York stage for the first time in 16 years. Starring opposite her is Manheim, who made his New York musical debut as Seymour. The two began their run on February 25, taking over from Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher.

Also joining the cast on February 25 was Broadway veteran Jeremy Kushnier, stepping into the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello.

The supporting cast includes Reg Rogers as Mushnik, with Major Attaway lending his voice to the plant, Audrey II. Rounding out the girl group trio are Hailey Thomas, Daria Pilar Redus, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Ronnette, Crystal, and Chiffon.

Since its Off-Broadway reopening in September 2021, following the COVID-19 shutdown, “Little Shop of Horrors” has attracted a rotating door of notable performers in its lead roles. Past stars include Jonathan Groff, Jeremy Jordan, Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon, who made history as the first drag queen to portray Audrey in a major production.

The production is helmed by director Michael Mayer and features choreography by Ellenore Scott. The creative team also includes scenic design by Julian Crouch, lighting by Bradley King, costumes by Tom Broecker, and sound by Jessica Paz. Puppet design is handled by Nicholas Mahon and original designer Martin P. Robinson, with Audrey II brought to life by Monkey Boys Productions.

Theatergoers can visit LittleShopNYC.com for ticketing information and additional details.