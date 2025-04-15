ESSENCE Festival 2025: GloRilla, Summer Walker, Muni Long

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is set to return to New Orleans this summer. Running from July 4 through July 6, the annual event has unveiled the first round of performers who will take the stage.

This year’s lineup features GloRilla, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Maxwell, and Boyz II Men leading the charge. The festival will also welcome Davido, Nas, The Isley Brothers, Donell Jones, Buju Banton, and Master P. Notably, the 2025 edition marks Banton and GloRilla’s debut appearances at the ESSENCE Festival.

Additionally, there will be a tribute curated by Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri. Titled “ESSENCE Flowers,” the segment will honor the legendary Quincy Jones with performances from artists who have been influenced by or collaborated with the musical artist.

In addition to the music lineup, the 2025 event will offer a wide variety of cultural experiences such as the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival, ESSENCE Film Festival, BeautyCon, and ESSENCE Authors.

Festivalgoers can visit the ESSENCE Festival’s official website for ticketing options and more information.