ESSENCE Festival 2025: GloRilla, Summer Walker, Muni Long

ESSENCE Festival 2025: GloRilla, Summer Walker, Muni Long

ConcertsVictoria Drum11 seconds ago

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is set to return to New Orleans this summer. Running from July 4 through July 6, the annual event has unveiled the first round of performers who will take the stage.

This year’s lineup features GloRilla, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Maxwell, and Boyz II Men leading the charge. The festival will also welcome Davido, Nas, The Isley Brothers, Donell Jones, Buju Banton, and Master P. Notably, the 2025 edition marks Banton and GloRilla’s debut appearances at the ESSENCE Festival.

| RELATED: Hot 97 Summer Jam 2025 Announces Lineup Featuring Gunna, GloRilla, Ja Rule |  

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

Additionally, there will be a tribute curated by Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri. Titled “ESSENCE Flowers,” the segment will honor the legendary Quincy Jones with performances from artists who have been influenced by or collaborated with the musical artist. 

In addition to the music lineup, the 2025 event will offer a wide variety of cultural experiences such as the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival, ESSENCE Film Festival, BeautyCon, and ESSENCE Authors.

Festivalgoers can visit the ESSENCE Festival’s official website for ticketing options and more information. 

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Ice Cube Announces First U.S. Tour in Over a Decade With ‘Truth to Power’

Ice Cube Announces First U.S. Tour in Over a Decade With ‘Truth to Power’

Victoria Drum 18 minutes ago
Read More
Forest Hills Stadium to Resume Summer Concert Series After Securing Deal with Locals

Forest Hills Stadium to Resume Summer Concert Series After Securing Deal with Locals

Olivia Perreault 1 hour ago
Read More
Stevie Nicks Plots New Solo 2025 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks Plots New Solo 2025 Tour Dates

Victoria Drum 3 hours ago
Read More