Event Tickets Center Renews Partnership with Most Valuable Promotions Amid Record-Breaking Fight Sales

Event Tickets Center (ETC) has extended its multi-year partnership with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), reinforcing a key alliance that continues to deliver blockbuster boxing events and record-setting ticket sales. As MVP’s Official Secondary Ticketing and Marketplace Resell Partner—alongside Prolific 1—ETC will remain a top destination for fans looking to secure seats to the year’s most in-demand fights.

MVP’s recent success includes the historic Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 doubleheader at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which drew more than 72,300 attendees and generated over $18.1 million in gate revenue. That figure made it the highest-grossing combat sports event in Texas history, and the most lucrative outside Las Vegas in the U.S.

Looking ahead to 2025, MVP is gearing up for more landmark events, including the first-ever all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden on July 11, featuring the championship trilogy between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The event has already eclipsed the full ticket revenue of their 2022 bout within just 24 hours of going on sale. Another major card—Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.—is set for June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

As part of the renewed deal, ETC will be featured across MVP’s digital and broadcast platforms, guiding fans toward verified resell tickets and promoting safe, secure access to high-demand events. The collaboration also extends to behind-the-scenes content via the MVP Uncut docuseries and charitable initiatives like ticket giveaways through Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies foundation, which supports youth empowerment through the sport.

“As the biggest live event enthusiasts in the business, we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Most Valuable Promotions,” said Ben Kruger, Chief Marketing Officer at ETC. “We’re thrilled to help fans experience these once-in-a-lifetime events.”

“Our goal at MVP is to deliver unforgettable live moments, and Event Tickets Center makes it more seamless than ever for fans to experience them firsthand,” added Mitch Glaser, MVP’s Head of Finance & Strategy. “We’re proud to renew our partnership and keep growing together in 2025 and beyond.”

More information is available at eventticketscenter.com.