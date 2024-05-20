Resale marketplace Event Tickets Center revealed a new partnership with Most Valuable Promotions to become the official secondary ticket reseller for the forthcoming highly-anticipated match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson this summer.

The boxing match will see “The Problem Child” and “Iron Mike” go head-to-head at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. Excitement for the event is soaring, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Through the partnership — which also include’s MVP’s official secondary ticketing partner Prolific1 — fans will have a trusted source to find and purchase high-demand tickets.

Ben Kruger of Event Tickets Center noted that the company is “thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic fight.”

“The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson matchup is shaping up to be one of the most attended and watched fights in the history of the sport, and we are committed to providing a safe and secure platform for fans to purchase tickets from the resale market,” Kruger said.

MVP echoed similar sentiments, noting that Event Tickets Center “will provide a seamless experience for fans looking to attend this unforgettable event.”

Find tickets to the fight between Paul and Tyson via Event Tickets Center here.