Katy Perry Set To Perform At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Olivia Perreault

Popstar Katy Perry will headline the After-Race concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend this December.

Perry is set to hit the states this spring and summer to support her sixth studio record, 143. “The Lifetimes Tour” will stop in cities like Austin, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, and Raleigh in the U.S., in-between a round of shows in Australia. The trek will visit Europe and the UK later this year, marking her first full U.K. tour in seven years.

143, which dropped on December 20, features tracks “Woman’s World,” “Lifetimes,” and “Nirvana,” as well as collaborations like “Gimme Gimme” with 21 Savage, “I’m His, He’s Mine” with Doechii, and “Gorgeous” with Kim Petras. The record follows 2020’s Smile and Witness in 2017. Perry first arrived on the scene in 2008, garnering massive attention with singles “I Kissed A Girl,” “Waking Up in Vegas,” and “Hot N Cold.”

