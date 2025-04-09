Katy Perry Set To Perform At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Popstar Katy Perry will headline the After-Race concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend this December.

The concert will take place at Etihad Park on December 7, promoted by Ethara. David Powell, chief strategy & business development officer at Ethara, noted in a statement that “in its 17th year, Yasalam is a world-class entertainment spectacle which we take great care in curating to provide thrilling content for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fans.”

“We are delighted that the first act we can announce in our 2025 After-Race Concerts line-up is global pop icon Katy Perry – her energy and electrifying performances will reflect the excitement of the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi,” Powell said.

Perry is set to hit the states this spring and summer to support her sixth studio record, 143. “The Lifetimes Tour” will stop in cities like Austin, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, and Raleigh in the U.S., in-between a round of shows in Australia. The trek will visit Europe and the UK later this year, marking her first full U.K. tour in seven years.

143, which dropped on December 20, features tracks “Woman’s World,” “Lifetimes,” and “Nirvana,” as well as collaborations like “Gimme Gimme” with 21 Savage, “I’m His, He’s Mine” with Doechii, and “Gorgeous” with Kim Petras. The record follows 2020’s Smile and Witness in 2017. Perry first arrived on the scene in 2008, garnering massive attention with singles “I Kissed A Girl,” “Waking Up in Vegas,” and “Hot N Cold.”

