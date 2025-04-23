Katy Perry Scraps Guadalajara Concerts Over Incomplete Venue

Popstar Katy Perry is set to embark on her “Lifetimes” world tour this week, but already, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer had to call-off two upcoming gigs in Mexico City.

Perry took to social media to share the news on Tuesday, noting that gigs at Guadalajara’s Arena Guadalajara on May 1 and 2 are scrapped because construction at the venue will not be complete in time. She said that while she sent her team to the venue to look it over and see if the shows could still go-on as planned, “it was evident when they arrived that the venue was not ready or safe to receive my show or an audience.”

“I wish I could fix this but it is beyond my control,” Perry said. “You guys mean the world to me and we have all been on such a beautiful journey together that I will be thinking about how I can create something special for the fans of Guadalajara in the future.”

In addition to Perry’s shows, the venue’s owner/promoter Zignia Live announced that Carlos Rivera and Intocable’s upcoming gigs are called-off, noting that the situation is “out of the control of the artists.”

“We seek to offer you shows with the quality and safety that you deserve, and although we have made our greatest effort together with our contractors and workers, we are not yet completely ready to receive you,” Zignia Live said in the statement. “We will soon be ready to offer you the experience you expect and deserve.”

143, Perry’s latest album that dropped on December 20, features tracks “Woman’s World,” “Lifetimes,” and “Nirvana,” as well as collaborations like “Gimme Gimme” with 21 Savage, “I’m His, He’s Mine” with Doechii, and “Gorgeous” with Kim Petras. The record follows 2020’s Smile and Witness in 2017. Perry first arrived on the scene in 2008, garnering massive attention with singles “I Kissed A Girl,” “Waking Up in Vegas,” and “Hot N Cold.”

Perry has gone on to become one of the most influential figures of the pop industry, earning billions of streams with hits “Last Friday Night,” “Teenage Dream,” “The One That Got Away,” “Firework,” and “California Girls” from 2010’s Teenage Dream, as well as “Roar,” “Birthday,” “Dark Horse,” and “This Is How We Do” off 2013’s PRISM.